American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.