Quarry LP Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

