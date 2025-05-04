Quarry LP Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
