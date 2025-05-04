Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 2nd

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically exceeding $10 billion, reflecting their substantial market value. These firms are generally well-established and financially stable—often dividend-paying—and form the backbone of major market indices like the S&P 500. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.39. 89,562,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,676,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.38. 140,853,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,947,461. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,705,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,404,106. The company has a market capitalization of $306.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.54. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Read More