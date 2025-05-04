AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 96,841 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $139.34.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.