The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.84.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.