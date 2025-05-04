Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 304,891 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.97% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $26.20 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -165.33%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

