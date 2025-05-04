iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 11.55% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,273,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $376.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

