Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,124,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UWM by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

UWM Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.