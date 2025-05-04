Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $369,000 Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,694 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Parke Bancorp worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 344,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,582.36. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947 over the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

