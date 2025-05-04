Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,901 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

