Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 148,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,230 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 157,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.21 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

