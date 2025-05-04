44,226 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Patterson Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

