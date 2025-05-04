Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New $7.44 Million Investment in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 187,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000. Surmodics makes up 3.5% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Surmodics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SRDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Surmodics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $27.64 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.