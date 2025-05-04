Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $2.74 Million in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. MoneyLion accounts for 1.3% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.29% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley cut shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

MoneyLion stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,801.56. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $300,331.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,657,203.20. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,055 shares of company stock worth $4,176,052. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

