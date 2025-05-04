Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 1.91% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in a report on Friday, March 7th.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

(Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.