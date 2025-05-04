Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,300 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in APA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after buying an additional 1,540,055 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,500,000 after acquiring an additional 929,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,540,000 after purchasing an additional 894,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,498,000 after purchasing an additional 850,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

APA Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. APA Co. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

