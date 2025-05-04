Bamco Inc. NY Has $312.43 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $312,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VRT opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Profile



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

