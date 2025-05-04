Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.87.

First Solar stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

