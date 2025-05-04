Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 617,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.52.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.31.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

