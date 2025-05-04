Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires Shares of 5,791 GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,381.33. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $4,175,754.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $154,146.40. This represents a 96.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

GeneDx Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ WGS opened at $67.23 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

