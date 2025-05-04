Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $457,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,840,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,067,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,024,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE KFY opened at $63.98 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.