Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,761,000 after buying an additional 2,304,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,586,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $19.42 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

