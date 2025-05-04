Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $510,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

