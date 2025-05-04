F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 172.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,998 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in F5 were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,897,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,814,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after buying an additional 251,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $171,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $268.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.45 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.33.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

