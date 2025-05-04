Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $428,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $227,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

