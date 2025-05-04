Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 38,432 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Banc of California by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. The trade was a 6.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

