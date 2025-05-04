Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $463,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB opened at $41.31 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

