Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $778,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,724 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,960,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 779,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

