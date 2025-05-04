BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,987,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $213.34 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $95.17 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.23.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

