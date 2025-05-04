Bain Capital Credit LP Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bain Capital Credit LP cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,027,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793,202 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $63,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542,541 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,480,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,333 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.