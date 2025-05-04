BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

