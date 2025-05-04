38,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,896,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,469 shares in the company, valued at $50,491,748.08. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.