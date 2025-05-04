BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236,942 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises about 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after buying an additional 1,816,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,061,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,278 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clarivate by 11,132.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

