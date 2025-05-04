BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.