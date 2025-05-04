BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $5.23 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 113,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 121.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,596 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

EQT Stock Up 2.9 %

EQT opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About EQT



EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

