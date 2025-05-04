BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,597 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises about 0.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.80% of Perrigo worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -92.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

