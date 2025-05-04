BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $3.81 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $501.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.00 and its 200 day moving average is $467.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

