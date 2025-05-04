BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 180,000 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. CVS Health comprises 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in CVS Health by 25,484.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVS opened at $67.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.