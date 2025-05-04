BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $1.06 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

