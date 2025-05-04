MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Position Cut by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics comprises approximately 36.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 30.91% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $1,069,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

