BVF Inc. IL Has $63.08 Million Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

BVF Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,000 shares during the period. Zymeworks accounts for approximately 2.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $63,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 476.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 127,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 73,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $825,315.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,773,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,354,793.32. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZYME stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

