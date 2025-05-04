BVF Inc. IL Sells 116,352 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BVF Inc. IL decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,352 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 1.88% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

