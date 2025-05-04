ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $236,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $690.33 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $271.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $680.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.40.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $6.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

