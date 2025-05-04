HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,753 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $309,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $75.37.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

