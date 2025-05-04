Brown Advisory Inc. Has $199.81 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $199,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

