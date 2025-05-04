BVF Inc. IL Acquires New Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,764,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,185,000. Monte Rosa Therapeutics makes up 0.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, Director Chandra P. Leo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,400. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLUE shares. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

