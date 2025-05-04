Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $559,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

