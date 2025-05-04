Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $924,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,540,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,566,000 after buying an additional 359,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 356,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 503,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $85.09 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $455,711 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

