7,083 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Bought by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

