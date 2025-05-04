Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires Shares of 4,633 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,854,000 after acquiring an additional 617,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,420,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $151.91 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

